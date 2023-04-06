Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.11. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.46.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

