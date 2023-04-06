Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $229.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.10. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.96.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

