6,185 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,644,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,769,000 after buying an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,445,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,289,000 after buying an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after buying an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after buying an additional 337,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,557,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRS opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

