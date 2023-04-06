Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.04.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

