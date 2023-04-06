Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.90. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

