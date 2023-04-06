American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.46.

American International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

American International Group stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

