Bank of America Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.40

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price upped by Bank of America from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of New Gold to a sell rating and set a C$0.85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

New Gold Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.36.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.040315 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

