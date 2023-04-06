Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$226.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$205.22.

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$206.91 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.36. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$182.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

