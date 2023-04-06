IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$44.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of IGM stock opened at C$40.04 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.45 and a 1 year high of C$44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
