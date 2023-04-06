Bank of America Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.65.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.07 and a 52 week high of C$9.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.