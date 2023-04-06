Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.47.

Toast Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,616 shares of company stock worth $8,563,306. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after buying an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 844.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,801,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 3,399,200 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

