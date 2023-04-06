Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

