Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.38.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
