Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.88.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after buying an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,202,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,623,000 after buying an additional 516,198 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.