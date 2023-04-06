Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Quebecor from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.11.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$34.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.85 and a 12 month high of C$34.60.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.