Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.2 %

DFS opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.