IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
IGM stock opened at C$40.04 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.45 and a 12 month high of C$44.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
