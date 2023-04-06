NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$8.13 and a one year high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.93.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

