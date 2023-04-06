NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$8.13 and a one year high of C$13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.93.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.