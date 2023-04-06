Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.29.
Cameco Price Performance
CCO stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.01. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.
Insider Transactions at Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Featured Stories
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.