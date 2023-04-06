Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.29.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

CCO stock opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.01. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

About Cameco

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.