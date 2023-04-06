Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

