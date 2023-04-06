AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.25.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.26.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
