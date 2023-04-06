AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.25.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.26.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

