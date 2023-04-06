First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.39. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 7,115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,023,000 after acquiring an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,728,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

