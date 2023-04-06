Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.67. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$2.13 and a 52 week high of C$9.55.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.