Morgan Stanley Trims Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Target Price to $272.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Trading Down 0.9 %

LII stock opened at $235.47 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $182.85 and a one year high of $278.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.14.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 50,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.