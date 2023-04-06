Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$16.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Eldorado Gold from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.14.

TSE ELD opened at C$14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.94. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

