Morgan Stanley Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $85.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $94.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.