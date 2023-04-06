B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Bank of America

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

B2Gold Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.99.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$68,740.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

