Insider Buying: ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Director Buys $62,850.00 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) Director Gerald W. Haddock bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $62,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,316.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ProFrac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $27.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

