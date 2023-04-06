Roberton James Stevenson Sells 110 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $11,378.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,546 shares in the company, valued at $780,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

