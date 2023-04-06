MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,250.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,191.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,006.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,356.67.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

