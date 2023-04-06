Keith John Acquires 40,000 Shares of Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,960.00 ($10,176.87).

Keith John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Keith John bought 50,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$18,150.00 ($12,346.94).

On Friday, March 17th, Keith John purchased 50,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,350.00 ($11,122.45).

On Friday, March 10th, Keith John acquired 125,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$2,500.00 ($1,700.68).

On Tuesday, March 14th, Keith John acquired 1,310,000 shares of Pioneer Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$26,200.00 ($17,823.13).

Pioneer Credit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 686.40.

Pioneer Credit Company Profile

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services retail debt portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

