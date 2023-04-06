Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,513,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

