Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Cut by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $6,901,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $190.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

