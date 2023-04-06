Insider Buying: Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL) Insider Acquires 221,718 Shares of Stock

Gullewa Limited (ASX:GUL – Get Rating) insider Anthony Howland-Rose acquired 221,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$12,194.49 ($8,295.57).
Gullewa Price Performance
About Gullewa
Gullewa Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Evaluation, Property Holding, and Investments. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds interest in the South Darlot gold project; and has 1% royalty interest in the Deflector gold-copper project located in the Gullewa project area, Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Gullewa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gullewa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.