Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $537,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 723,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $214.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,897 shares of company stock worth $60,695,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

