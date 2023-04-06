Head-To-Head Contrast: Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rain Oncology and Amarin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rain Oncology N/A N/A -$75.72 million ($2.70) -2.70 Amarin $369.19 million 1.50 -$105.80 million ($0.27) -5.07

Rain Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rain Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

82.9% of Rain Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Rain Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Amarin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rain Oncology and Amarin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rain Oncology N/A -74.39% -64.69% Amarin -28.66% -17.60% -11.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rain Oncology and Amarin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rain Oncology 0 0 9 0 3.00 Amarin 2 3 1 0 1.83

Rain Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 125.89%. Amarin has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 73.36%. Given Rain Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rain Oncology is more favorable than Amarin.

Volatility and Risk

Rain Oncology has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amarin has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rain Oncology beats Amarin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rain Oncology

Rain Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers. Rain Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

