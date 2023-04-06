Insider Selling: TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells 10,567 Shares of Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $49,664.90. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 375,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00.

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

