Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 825 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,843,000.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NUDM opened at $28.14 on Thursday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.