Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.28.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

