Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AME opened at $135.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $480,120.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

