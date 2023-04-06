Reviewing Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) & UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UiPath has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellebrite DI and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 3.92 $120.81 million $0.61 9.18 UiPath $1.06 billion 8.69 -$328.35 million ($0.60) -27.50

Profitability

Cellebrite DI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cellebrite DI and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 44.63% 34.28% 3.54% UiPath -31.02% -15.38% -11.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cellebrite DI and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 3 0 2.60 UiPath 0 7 8 0 2.53

Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus target price of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. UiPath has a consensus target price of $19.39, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Cellebrite DI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than UiPath.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats UiPath on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Seeker solution that provides the ability to analyze video footage; OSINT Analyze, a real-time deep dive solution used to analyze open-source information, such as the surface web, deep web, and the dark web; and Crypto Tracer, which analyzes blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets, and transactions. The company serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. It has operations in the United States, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan, and India. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

