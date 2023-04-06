ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker Sells 2,083 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $42,868.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,218.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ForgeRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $39,251,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $21,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 753,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 1,174,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 545,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

