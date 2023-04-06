Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 148 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $703.82 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,488 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.