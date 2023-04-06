Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells 3,659 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,259.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Joby Aviation by 48.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 85.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

