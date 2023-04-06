Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,640.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,130,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,627.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 53,786 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14.

Superior Industries International Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of 503.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.