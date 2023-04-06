Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,640.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $13,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,130,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,627.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 53,786 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $268,392.14.
Superior Industries International Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of SUP stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $140.94 million, a P/E ratio of 503.00 and a beta of 3.90. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Superior Industries International Company Profile
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Industries International (SUP)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.