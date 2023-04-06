Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 278,860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.26) to GBX 2,900 ($36.02) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

NYSE:BHP opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

