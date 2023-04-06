Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Evercore ISI

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.59.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

