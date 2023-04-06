Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.45.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $58.25 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.