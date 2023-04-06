Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,148,000 after purchasing an additional 669,647 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after buying an additional 118,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,124,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,419,000 after buying an additional 182,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the last quarter.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

