New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.62.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

