CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $709,793. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group



CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also

